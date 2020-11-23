A group of BMX riders were in downtown Longview Monday morning taking advantage of some sun and seasonally appropriate temperatures.
The group, who said they were with ETX BMX, rode along Center Street as the temperature rose to about 64 degrees, just one degree lower than average for Nov. 23 in Longview, according to the National Weather Service Shreveport office.
Today is expected to be slightly warmer with a high of about 72, and storms are possible tonight, the service reported, with skies becoming sunnier on Wednesday and sun with highs in the mid 60s to 70s on Thanksgiving.
Longview's new skatepark, the Dodson Action Sports Complex, is expected to open this week to provide a place to ride skateboards, bikes, scooters, rollerblades and the BMX bikes.