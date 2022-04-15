Rok Dox performed Thursday to a packed crowd at the opening of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center’s spring concert series, Roots in the Garden.
The concerts are set 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through May 12 with the west gate at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center opening at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $10, $5 for ages 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 4.
The arboretum is at 706 W. Cotton St.
The remaining schedule is:
April 21: Covie the Band;
April 28: Harvest Moon Countrygrass;
May 5: Mariachi Nueva Era; and
May 12: Low D.