Rok Dox performed Thursday to a packed crowd at the opening of the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center’s spring concert series, Roots in the Garden.

The concerts are set 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday through  May 12 with the west gate at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center opening at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10, $5 for ages 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 4.

The arboretum is at 706 W. Cotton St.

The remaining schedule is:

April 21: Covie the Band;

April 28: Harvest Moon Countrygrass;

May 5: Mariachi Nueva Era; and

May 12: Low D.

