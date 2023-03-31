Guests enjoy a match of corn hole while listening to live music during the Roots in the Garden Spring Concert Series Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Members of the band Galaxy perform for guests during the Roots in the Garden Spring Concert Series Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Terry and Sheri Johnston sit at their picnic table while listening to live music during the Roots in the Garden Spring Concert Series Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Constable Roger Askew tries his hand at a game of corn hole while listening to live music at the Roots in the Garden Spring Concert Series Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Spectators visit while listening to live music during the Roots in the Garden Spring Concert Series Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
A group of children play in the grass while listening to live music during the Roots in the Garden Spring Concert Series Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Guests walk throuugh the arboretum while listening to live music during the Roots in the Garden Spring Concert Series Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
The rest of the season's schedule is:
April 6: The Usual Suspects;
April 13: Flashback;
April 20: Probable Cause Band; and
April 27: Tuxedo Cats.
Officials previously said the concert series serves as a fundraiser for the arboretum, which purchases its own plants.
Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, lawn chairs, blankets and more. In the event of bad weather, concerts will be inside the arboretum’s 12,000-square-foot warehouse.
Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concerts start at 6 p.m. and finish about 8 p.m.
Admission is $5 for children ages 7 through 12, free for ages 6 and younger and $10 for everyone else.
The arboretum is at 706 W. Cotton St., but parking for the concerts is at adjoining Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.