The Longview Arboretum and Nature Center's spring Roots in the Gardens concert series returned Thursday for the first of five scheduled performances.

Thursday night's concert featured three-piece classic rock band Galaxy, which is composed of 307th District Court Judge Tim Womack and friends.

The rest of the season's schedule is:

April 6: The Usual Suspects;

April 13: Flashback;

April 20: Probable Cause Band; and

April 27: Tuxedo Cats.

Officials previously said the concert series serves as a fundraiser for the arboretum, which purchases its own plants.

Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks, lawn chairs, blankets and more. In the event of bad weather, concerts will be inside the arboretum’s 12,000-square-foot warehouse.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concerts start at 6 p.m. and finish about 8 p.m.

Admission is $5 for children ages 7 through 12, free for ages 6 and younger and $10 for everyone else.

The arboretum is at 706 W. Cotton St., but parking for the concerts is at adjoining Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.