More than 1,000 rabbits competed this past weekend at the Southern Roots Rabbit & Cavy Shows at Longview Exhibit Center.
The theme for the weekend was “Cajuns Vs. Cowboys.”
During the show, each breed competed for Best of Breed, Best in Show and other awards.
Participants from all over take part in the Southern Roots Rabbit & Cavy Shows each year, said Anita Matthews, club president.
“We have people from Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma,” she said. “We call it ‘Cajuns Vs. Cowboys,’ but it’s not just Texas people against Louisiana people. It’s everybody.”