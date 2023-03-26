Christine Mirich and her dog Slinky prepare to participate in the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center's annual Strut Your Mutt One Mile Wag Walk on Saturday March 25, 2023. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Christine Mirich and her dog Slinky prepare to participate in the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center's annual Strut Your Mutt One Mile Wag Walk on Saturday March 25, 2023. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Christine Mirich and her dog Slinky prepare to participate in the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center's annual Strut Your Mutt One Mile Wag Walk on Saturday March 25, 2023. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Christine Mirich and her dog Slinky prepare to participate in the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center's annual Strut Your Mutt One Mile Wag Walk on Saturday March 25, 2023. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)