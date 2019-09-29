From Staff Reports
Country music star Neal McCoy and other performers celebrated the 25th annual Neal McCoy & Friends Benefit Concert for McCoy’s East Texas Angel Network on Saturday night at the Belcher Center.
The East Texas Angel Network is a foundation established to assist area families with children suffering from a serious or life-threatening disease. Since its creation, the network has raised more than $9 million and helped more than 600 families in about a 75-mile radius of Longview.
Along with a performance by McCoy, the concert featured Diamond Rio as well as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, who posed for photos and took donations in the Belcher Center lobby before the show began.