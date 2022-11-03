The lights shone bright Wednesday night at Carmela’s Magical Santa Land as East Texans walked or jogged for a good cause.
The annual Trek for Trykes raised money for Longview Too Ambucs to provide AmTrykes to children and adults with special needs. AmTrykes are therapeutic tricycles that can be pedaled with the hands or feet and provide a means of mobility.
Traditionally, Trek for Trykes includes a 5K run through the lights. This year like in the past two years, the event was a continuous walk because of COVID-19 concerns.
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, at 6085 U.S. 259 North just outside the Longview city limits, is a drive-thru display of holiday lights that opens Friday for the holiday season.