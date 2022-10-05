Trinity School of Texas students were invited to bring their pets Tuesday for the Longview school's annual Blessing of the Animals event.
The canines vastly outnumbered the felines, but everyone seemed to get along.
The Rev. Bill Carroll of Trinity Episcopal Church had his work cut out for him as parents and children filled the campus' pecan grove with dozens of four-legged, furry friends.
Not all were four-legged, however, and nor were they all furry.
Jewel Boyett, 10, brought a pair of hermit crabs to the event, each with 10 legs. And Dottie Copeland, 5, brought her pet chicken, Ladybird.