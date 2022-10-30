The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center welcomed costumed children and pets Saturday for its Upside Down Walk Around event.
The shelter was decorated with a theme of "Shelter Things" — based on the Netflix series "Stranger Things," with scenes from the show as well as characters represented outside and inside the facility. That includes a “floating Max" that appears to levitate above the outside entrance, while a 12-foot skeleton dressed as character Eddie Munson greets visitors when they enter.
Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper previously said the facility's “haunted shelter” is a month-long feature aimed at raising awareness to increase adoptions.
“If we can do things that get us attention that people are already engaging in, it brings attention to our animals,” he said. “Our message is to get animals adopted.”
Saturday's free event featured a trunk or treat, vendors, games a canine costume contest and more.