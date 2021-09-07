Fishing, swimming, boating and hiking were in effect Monday at Martin Creek Lake State Park in Rusk County as visitors enjoyed a sunny Labor Day outdoors.
Hawk and Megan Harrison brought their three children — ages 2, 3 and 4 — and did some floating as the air temperature was expected to reach 94 degrees.
Scott Dean and his 4-year-old daughter Kacelynn did some fishing Monday afternoon, and David Angeles brought in at least one catfish.
The visitors to the state park were among residents across the region who were largely enjoying a day off work or school for Labor Day, which became a federal holiday in 1894.
Monday’s low temperature was expected to dip to 65 degrees, several degrees lower than the 69-degree average low for Sept. 6 in Longview. High temperatures are expected to reach between 93 and 95 degrees the rest of the week.