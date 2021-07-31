About 60 volunteers spread out Saturday across Longview as part of a litter cleanup organized by District 4 Longview Councilwoman Kirsten Ishihara.
She set the event after several posts about litter on the Facebook page she created, All Things Longview. Saturday saw volunteers collecting trash along Fourth Street, Bill Owens Parkway, Hawkins Parkway, Judson Road, High Street and Mobberly Avenue
Ishihara, who said said she was "super happy" with the turnout, estimated volunteers picked up about 100-120 bags of trash. Ishihara said she hopes the informal event encourages people to participate in Love Longview, a day of service planned Sept. 18.
For information visit keeplongviewbeautiful.org.