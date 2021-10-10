From staff reports
Hundreds of people carrying pinwheel flowers of varying colors gathered Saturday morning outside the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The event, which was held virtually in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, raises funds that support education efforts and research as well as benefit families with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Attendees carried flowers with a variety of meaning as they walked: Orange flowers for a person supporting the cause; yellow flowers representing those who are caregivers to someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia; blue flowers signifying those participants who have Alzheimer’s disease; and purple flowers for a person lost someone to the disease.
See more photos from the walk at news-journal.com .