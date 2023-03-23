“Leading Ladies of Longview” was the theme for Thursday's Women in Longview Day at the Holiday Inn Infinity Event Center.
Women in Longview is the nonprofit organization behind Women in Longview Day. The group also gives scholarships to graduating seniors and adult women returning to college.
Longtime member Janis Canion previously said the event was started as a way to bring women together and celebrate.
“Women in Longview Day was originally established just to celebrate women and give us a chance to get together and network and be inspired and be educated,” she said. “And to shop a little and do all those things women like to do.”
Five women were honored during the event: Lori Horn-Wilcox; owner of Fountain of Youth; Breneda Mathis, senior vice president/branch manager Texas Bank and Trust; Julee Rachels, CEO/founder Heartisans Marketplace; Angela Choy, city planner; Michelle Gamboa, Roof Care marketing director and District 5 Longview City Council representative.
Women in Longview Day also featured exhibitors as well as seminars titled “Trafficking in Longview” and “Protect Yourself and Family.”