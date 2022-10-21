It was purple pride Thursday outside the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview.
Attendees gathered for the Women's Center of East Texas Purple Thursday event to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
In partnership with the National Network to End Domestic Violence, the women’s center is part of a national campaign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The women’s center provides crisis intervention, support services and a safe space to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking in Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Marion, Rusk and Panola counties.
The awareness month was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite people and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for those issues.
Seven days of action began Oct. 17 and continue through Sunday: Media Monday, Twitter Chat Tuesday, DVAM Day of Giving, Purple Thursday, Pay it Forward Friday, Speak Up Saturday and Support Survivors Sunday.