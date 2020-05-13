Almost exactly a year after a storm blew it over, a new steeple is set to be erected on top of Oakland Heights Baptist Church in Longview.
Workers with RLM General Contractors started on the project Tuesday at the church on Judson Road.
A building permit applied for with the city of Longview lists the project cost at $90,000.
Straight-line wind damage from the May 8, 2019, storm cut a path of almost 17 miles through Longview and beyond, the National Weather Service reported earlier.
Among the damage was the church’s steeple, which was blown off its post and punctured the roof. That damage led to flooding in the church’s sanctuary.