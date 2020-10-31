Azalea Jaeger placed a sticker next to her favorite jack-o-lantern — a large pumpkin with an image of a cat cut out and illuminated from the light of a LED candle inside.
The 2-year-old said it was her favorite because she likes cats and has a pet cat named Beau. Her older sister Violet, 7, pointed out that Beau doesn’t look anything like the cat on the pumpkin.
The two sisters along with their middle sister, Lilac, 5, were visiting the Gregg County Historical Museum on Friday with their parents, Amber and Cameron Jaeger of Longview, to check out the museum’s Pumpkin Glo event.
Amber Cameron said she manages a Facebook page for Longview mothers looking for things to do with their children.
“I saw their event posted on Facebook,” she said. “We’re big fans of the museum.”
Museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy said community members donated 14 decorated pumpkins that have been put on display around the museum for the event, which continues today.
“This is a new event that the museum added to try to bring in a little Halloween spirit but still be able to have a safe environment and allow everyone to socially distance.” Loy said. “We asked people around the community to bring in carved jack-o-lanterns or decorated pumpkins to put in the museum. We light them and try to make everything look a little spooky, and we’re encouraging all the kids to wear costumes.”
On arrival, each visitor is given three stickers that they then attach to cards next to their favorite pumpkins.
The creators of the three pumpkins with the most votes will receive gift certificates to Wild Honey Creamery.
Admission is free, and visitors will receive a Halloween treat. The Pumpkin Glo continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.