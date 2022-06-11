A donation of LED lights valued at $15,000 will be used for pickleball courts at Guthrie Park in Longview.
As part of the consent agenda for Thursday's City Council meeting, members approved a donation from the Longview Pickleball Club as part of improvements to courts that have occurred during the past two years.
Members of the club began playing at former tennis courts at Guthrie Park in early 2020, and the club officially formed this past summer. The courts were in need of improvements, and the club began a fundraising effort. The club also has spearheaded efforts to have courts resurfaced and wind screens, benches and signage added.
Longview Regional Medical Center sponsored the inaugural Longview Regional Open pickleball tournament at Guthrie Park in November 2021.
According to information from the city, the existing poles, electrical controls and wiring will be utilized and have four new fixtures per pole.
Also during Thursday's council meeting, members approved accepting $3,500 from the Walmart Community Grant Program to help pay for the city's annual Homeless Resource Day.
The event is a way for residents experiencing homelessness to receive services that otherwise would take months to secure. Attendees also receive essential items, haircuts, eyecare checks and more, all for free.
Information from the city states the grant will be used to purchase bus passes from Longview Transit to be distributed to the estimated 400 residents who attend the event.
For this year's Homeless Resource Day, Longview Transit created a route that ran free for anyone who needed a ride. The route stopped at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, traveled down Marshall Avenue and stopped at the Salvation Army and Newgate Mission after which it returned and dropped off riders at the Longview Exhibit Center.
Also at Thursday's meeting, District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara was appointed as mayor pro tem. She is set to serve in the position until May 2023 or until a successor is selected.
In other business, chair designations and appointments/reappointments of 60 people to multiple city boards, commissions and committees also were approved by council members.