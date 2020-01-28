Pickleball is coming this spring to Longview parks, along with several improvements funded through voter-approved bonds, nonprofit fundraising or capital budgeting.
Those improvements include renovations to the women’s showers inside Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center, construction of a skate park at Ingram Park and additional play equipment at The Green, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said.
He also reported that the city’s sports tourism continued to bring in out-of-town visitors and economic benefit despite the effects of weather in 2019.
Pickleball
In his report to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its monthly meeting Monday, Caron announced that pickleball courts are coming to Guthrie Park.
According to Pickleball Central, pickleball is a paddle sport played with a whiffle ball on a badminton-sized court and a tennis-style net. A nonvolley zone prevents volleys close to the net, and the serving team cannot volley the return of serve. The rules favor players with less mobility and allow senior players to compete successfully with younger competitors.
“We’ve had a number of inquiries about” pickleball, Caron said, “so we’ve got that going this spring.”
Pickleball court nets cost $500, so the city is spending about $1,000 for the two courts, he said.
Bond improvements
Advisory board members unanimously approved preliminary designs for improvements at Stamper Park, Womack Field, McWhorter Park, Patterson Park, Lois Jackson Park and Spring Creek Park.
The preliminary designs were first unveiled to the board in December.
The improvements to the six neighborhood parks were approved by voters in a November 2018 bond election, and they resulted from suggestions given by residents at several neighborhood park meetings held last year, Caron said.
Construction work on those improvements as well as other projects approved in the bond including at Lear Park, Cargill Long Trail and Broughton Recreation Center and Park should begin this spring and go into early summer, he said.
Sports tourism
Longview parks hosted 42 total events last year, compared with 52 events in 2018.
Caron attributed the 19% decrease to inclement weather that led to cancellations, but even still, the city hosted nearly the same number of teams.
About 1,280 teams participated in events at Longview last year, and 567 of those teams traveled at least 60 miles to the city, he said, and that resulted in more than 22,050 out-of-town visitors and a direct economic impact of more than $3 million.
The city already has 53 events scheduled this year, he said.
One of those events — a scheduled three-day soccer tournament at Lear Park hosted by Pine Tree High School last week — lasted only one day because of rain that compromised the park’s grass fields, leading to game cancellations Friday and Saturday, Caron said.
Improvements at Lear Park include artificial turf, which will allow teams to play in the rain.
Trail, skate park
Elsewhere in the Longview Parks and Recreation Department system, additional play elements are being added to The Green. Keep Longview Beautiful, a nonprofit organization, raised funds to pay for the additions, Caron said.
The Longview City Council has approved a contractor to construct phases 2 and 3 of the Guthrie Creek Shared Use Path, so construction will likely start in March, he said.
At Akin Park, workers are in the final stages of installing a pavilion.
At Willow Park, a refinished centipede play structure was installed after being cleaned and powder-coated.
About two weeks ago, Caron met with Brian Dodson, who raised $40,000 to match a $40,000 commitment from the City Council to build a skateboard and biking complex at Ingram Park.
Caron is now working out an agreement with a contractor, and construction could start in late February, he said.
“We’re all interested in that one,” Parks and Recreation Advisory board member Sherry Krueger said.