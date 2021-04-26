From staff reports
A man who was a career airline pilot and later flew for Stebbins Aviation in Longview died in a plane crash this past week in Rusk County.
William J. Weatherspoon, 74, died in the April 19 crash, Rusk County Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Cindy Redmon confirmed Monday.
In a preliminary report released the day after the crash, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the pilot had died; however, the agency did not release the pilot’s name. The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.
According to the FAA initial report, the “aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances,” and the damage was listed as “substantial.” The report showed the Cessna 340 was registered to Weatherspoon.
Around 3:20 p.m. on that day, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a plane crash northeast of Tatum, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said the crash happened near Rusk County roads 2212 and 2214, about nine miles east of East Texas Regional Airport.
According to his obituary, Weatherspoon was born in March 1947 in Kentucky. After graduation, he spent a year at the U.S. Naval Academy before joining the U.S. Navy Reserve and then working at Ohio Valley Aviation “gassing airplanes, taking flying lessons, and accruing flying time.”
Weatherspoon then attended Purdue University in Indiana and earned a degree in aeronautical engineering. American Airlines hired him in 1973 after a professor arranged an interview with the airline. Weatherspoon retired in 2007 having flown the MD-80 and Boeing’s 727, 757, 767 and 777.
In 1977, Weatherspoon married Katherine Good, a Trans World Airlines flight attendant. They celebrated 44 years of marriage on April 11. The couple had two children.
After retirement, Weatherspoon flew for Stebbins Aviation, and “and enjoyed getting back into General Aviation where he had gotten his start,” according to the obituary.
“On April 19, 2021 he took his Cessna 340A on a maintenance flight and never returned,” the obituary stated.
Information about services was not listed in the online obituary.