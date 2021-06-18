The first day of competition for the Great Texas Balloon Race kicked off Friday with several balloons launching from downtown Longview to catch the wind heading northwest toward targets.
“I think we’ll be doing a lot of flying,” Great Texas Balloon Race Chief Meteorologist Brad Temeyer said during Friday morning's briefing, anticipating great weather through the weekend.
Pilot Mike Gullo of Bossier City, Louisiana, and his crew settled on a launch spot in downtown. Gullo was eager to get into the air with his balloon, “Main Squeeze.”
“I said if he ended up getting another balloon, he should call it ‘Main Squeeze’ because I’m the other woman,” Gullo’s wife Angie said, laughing.
Gullo got back into ballooning two years ago after about a 15-year hiatus.
“The only thing I had was a fan because I was just starting to acquire stuff to get back into it,” Gullo said. He obtained his pilot license in 1994 and few until about 2004 when his children were teenagers.
When Gullo was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, he decided to get back to flying.
“The first thing I asked the doctor when he said ‘you have cancer’ was ‘does that qualify me for disability?’ And he said yes,” Gullo said, laughing. He is now cancer free and retired from his career as an electrician.
Disability and his pension helped him to pursue his love of ballooning again and purchase his own balloon, which he designed — with input from his wife, children, grandchildren and others.
“That’s what’s beautiful about (ballooning) — it’s a family adventure,” said crew member Stephanie Speicher of Longview.
Speicher and her daughter were volunteer crew for Gullo and also have a passion for ballooning. Her family purchased a balloon in 2018.
Lillian Speicher, 18, expects to have her pilot’s license within the next month and hopes to compete in the Young Guns competition as part of the Great Texas Balloon Race next year. She said COVID-19 slowed down the process.
“Our whole family does it,” she said.
Once Gullo's balloon launched and the sounds of the city quieted, he and his navigator quickly found the best altitude and route to the targets. Though Gullo threw his markers and came close to the first target, he completely missed the second, which resulted in quite a bit of joking.
Cameron Wall of Las Vegas said it was a beautiful morning to fly.
“Interesting wind layers,” said Wall, 22. “Not typical Longview winds, however, it made for a fun flight.”
Wall believes his scores will be average, but he was happy with the flight.
“I didn’t do incredible on most tasks, but I threw all of my markers, so I can’t complain,” he said. “Seemed like a fun morning for all.”
Spencer Copas, 22, of Sellersburg, Indiana, said he had decent scores on all of the targets.
“It was a great morning to fly,” he said.
In total, Gullo’s balloon traveled between about 7 miles to land in a field behind the Dollar General Distribution Center along with other pilots.
Angie Gullo said she hopes they will be back at the Great Texas Balloon Race next year. The family will head to Colorado and then to Yellowstone National Park to fly in the coming weeks.
A non-competition flight also is scheduled about 7 p.m. today, weather permitting.
For flight updates and information, visit greattexasballoonrace.com or visit the News-Journal’s Facebook page at facebook.com/newsjournal .