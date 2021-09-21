Local artist and Pine Tree High School art teacher Spring Parnell recently won the $10,000 Marty Zewick Artist Award. Parnell was one of 58 artists who applied for the award.
The competition took place recently after more than 100 friends and patrons of the late artist Marty Zewick contributed the funds to honor her.
Zewick was a champion of the arts and one of the founders of the Edom Art Festival, a Texas event organized by artists now in its 49th year, as well as the Edom Craft Community. She was a life-long creator who intimately knew the struggles of establishing and sustaining an art practice.
Parnell, who grew up in Kotzebue, Alaska, said she first fell in love with art in elementary school.
“I was in elementary school in line at the cafeteria when I first saw a pastel drawing of some Inupiaq children, standing outside in the snow, smiling very big. And I remember falling in love with the artist’s use of color and their wild expression of line and shape. It made the girls come alive,” Parnell said.
However, it wasn’t until later that she became serious about her work.
“It wasn’t until I applied and got into an art festival in Southlake, Texas, where I was encouraged by a fellow artist, Erin Hanson that I really could make it. That really helped me to get serious about art as a profession,” she said.
Now an art teacher, Parnell says she encourages her students to pursue their passion for art.
“When I’m talking to my students, I tell them that they can do it, make it as an artist. My pursuit to show my work can help them to see it is possible to sell their art,” Parnell said.
Marty Zewick Art Award and Van Zandt Arts & Cultural Foundation Chairman Ruthann Askew said she was thrilled for Parnell and complimented her work.
“Spring met the project criteria, her work is bright and uplifting and her story is inspiring. She needed that boost to reach the next level of her artist career and this art award gave her the money to reach that goal,” said Askew. “Her teacher setting allows her to have a big affect on her students. She's the ‘real deal’ and a woman who will honor Marty's hard work and artistic achievements into the future.”
Askew went on to say she was proud to be a part of the project.
“It is important to acknowledge those artists who can make a difference in our communities. To honor those who have gone before us and I believe this small project has touched many hearts with love,” she said. “The donors who were clients and friends of Marty's were so thrilled to honor her.”
Parnell plans to use the money for art supplies, much-needed studio space, and a gallery of her own.