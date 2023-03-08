Pine Tree ISD has been named Division 1 Regional Champion after competing in the Texas Math Science Coaches Association (TMSCA) meet.
On Feb. 25, Pine Tree sixth, seventh and eighth graders competed in the Regional State Qualifying TMSCA meet at Morris Upchurch Middle School in Queen City.
Pine Tree students took home 38 individual trophies along with the Division 1 Regional Champion Trophy.
Forty students qualified for state competition and include:
Number Sense - 6th grade division
Aubrey Klein - First place
Joey White - Third place
Juan Martinez - Fourth place
Devlin Foster - Fifth place
Number Sense - 7th grade division
Mauro Gonzalez - Third place
Raiden Gaw - Fourth place
Levi Walker - Fifth place
Number Sense - 8th grade division
Alex Chen - First place
Mae Shen - Second place
Ashlyn Dunn - Third place
Clark Medin - Fourth place
Morgan Rue - Fifth place
Calculator - 6th grade division
Vianey Olvera - First place
Aubrey Klein - Second place
Leah Gatlin - Fifth place
Calculator 7th grade division
MaKenna Griffin - Second place
Mauro Gonzalez - Fourth place
Calculator 8th grade division
Alex Chen - First place
Morgan Rue - Second place
Ashlyn Dunn - Fourth place
Clark Medin - Fifth place
Math 6th grade division
Aubrey Klein - First place
Leah Gatlin - Third place
Devlin Foster - Fifth place
Math 7th grade division
Raiden Gaw - Fifth place
Math 8th grade division
Alex Chen - First place
Ashlyn Dunn - Second place
Morgan Rue - Fourth place
Science 6th grade division
Aubrey Klein - First place
Devlin Foster - Third place
Leah Gatlin - Fourth place
Science 7th grade division
Raiden Gaw - First place
Gabriel Cabudoy - Fifth place
Science 8th grade division
Alex Chen - First place
Morgan Rue - Second place
Jimmy Stafford - Fourth place
Katherine Recinos - Fifth place