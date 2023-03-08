PTISD_TMSCA_Regional_champ
Special to the News-Journal

Pine Tree ISD has been named Division 1 Regional Champion after competing in the Texas Math Science Coaches Association (TMSCA) meet. 

On Feb. 25, Pine Tree sixth, seventh and eighth graders competed in the Regional State Qualifying TMSCA meet at Morris Upchurch Middle School in Queen City. 

Pine Tree students took home 38 individual trophies along with the Division 1 Regional Champion Trophy. 

Forty students qualified for state competition and include:

Number Sense - 6th grade division

Aubrey Klein - First place

Joey White - Third place

Juan Martinez - Fourth place

Devlin Foster - Fifth place

Number Sense - 7th grade division

Mauro Gonzalez - Third place

Raiden Gaw - Fourth place

Levi Walker - Fifth place

Number Sense - 8th grade division

Alex Chen - First place

Mae Shen - Second place

Ashlyn Dunn - Third place

Clark Medin - Fourth place

Morgan Rue - Fifth place

Calculator - 6th grade division

Vianey Olvera - First place

Aubrey Klein - Second place

Leah Gatlin - Fifth place

Calculator 7th grade division

MaKenna Griffin - Second place

Mauro Gonzalez - Fourth place

Calculator 8th grade division

Alex Chen - First place

Morgan Rue - Second place

Ashlyn Dunn - Fourth place

Clark Medin - Fifth place

Math 6th grade division

Aubrey Klein - First place

Leah Gatlin - Third place

Devlin Foster - Fifth place

Math 7th grade division

Raiden Gaw - Fifth place

Math 8th grade division

Alex Chen - First place

Ashlyn Dunn - Second place

Morgan Rue - Fourth place

Science 6th grade division

Aubrey Klein - First place

Devlin Foster - Third place

Leah Gatlin - Fourth place

Science 7th grade division

Raiden Gaw - First place

Gabriel Cabudoy - Fifth place

Science 8th grade division

Alex Chen - First place

Morgan Rue - Second place

Jimmy Stafford - Fourth place

Katherine Recinos - Fifth place