Nevaeh Willis and Rachel Malloy are the only girls in their second period robotics class at Pine Tree Junior High School. But that doesn't stop them from finishing their projects first, said Nevaeh, 13.
"It’s a little tough for us," she said. "Sometimes boys might not think girls can do robotics and engineering."
Rachel, 12, said girls should be able to take part in engineering activities regardless of what people think.
"We should all be treated equally in the classroom," she said.
Nevaeh's twin sister, Heaven, said her robotics class also only has two girls, which she said is sometimes weird.
"I think girls can do technology," Heaven said. "Girls can be good at programming, and girls can be good at building robots and stuff."
All of the girls competed Wednesday at Pine Tree's robotics contest at Komatsu in Longview. The event was planned by high school robotics students, said principles of engineering teacher Elizabeth White.
The contest had 84 students in fifth through 12th grades, White said. Komatsu let the district use its facility, and some of the high school students designed the competition around the company. For example, the robots, built on the day of competition, replicate Komatsu vehicles, White said.
The tasks the students had to program the robots to perform include entering a tunnel, collecting minerals, moving land and other tasks.
Students had two minutes to complete the tasks, and high school students observed and tallied points for the teams.
During the competition, Nevaeh and Rachel worked together quickly, with Nevaeh building and Rachel programming, Rachel said.
While working to complete the tasks, Rachel pressed buttons on the robot to command it. The robot then followed the path she designed. If she noticed it was not working how she needed it to, she picked it up and reprogrammed.
Aron Lopez, 17, helped judge the students competing and was one of the organizers.
"We just wanted to have a lot of fun with it," he said. "We just wanted to show the younger kids how fun this can actually be. This is going to be a lot of what the future’s going to be, so we just want to get kids into this while they can."
Aron said he started doing robotics in sixth grade, and it helped shape his decision to pursue engineering.
White said the event helps encourage students to pursue important skills.
"Electronics and robotics are the wave of the future, and their success getting a job and going to college depends on their ability to program and understand this technology," she said. "I couldn’t think of a more important thing for students to learn, other than reading and writing. Electronics, technology, programming, that’s where our future is going, so they have to know it to succeed."