Pine Tree ISD on Tuesday celebrated the 175th anniversary of the founding of the school district during its annual convocation ceremony.
The convocation welcomed the return of the school year as teachers and staff members from across all campuses gathered in Pine Tree ISD Auditorium. About 725 members of the district’s faculty and staff were greeted Tuesday morning by Pine Tree High School cheerleaders, the drum line and drill team for the event.
Activities included performances by the high school drum line, skits by teachers representing each campus and staff of different departments that were competing for the spirit award as well as the introduction of new teachers.
Pine Tree ISD will welcome students back to campuses on Aug. 17.
Meet the Teacher nights also are scheduled on the following days/times.
Primary School — various times Aug. 15 and 16
Birch Elementary — 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Parkway Elementary — 6-6:30 p.m. Thursday
Middle School — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Junior High — 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday
High School — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 15