The Pine Tree Education Foundation has announced two graduates as its Distinguished Alumni for 2022.
Preston Abbott, Pine Tree High School class of 1980, and Lori Holyfield Ball, class of 1985, will be honored today at Pine Tree’s homecoming game, with festivities beginning at 7 p.m.
Abbott graduated in the top 5% of his class. In 1985, he graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering.
Abbott also served as an artillery officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He recently retired from his position as a production manager with EP Energy.
Abbott participates annually in the Abbott Family Leadership Conference that was founded and sponsored by his family in 1995 through the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M.
He has served as Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 232 in Midland, Troop 320 in Katy and Troop 473 in Dallas and has guided more than 12 Boy Scouts toward attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout.
Since 2015, Abbott has managed his mother-in-law’s 300-acre tree farm in Louisiana.
He and his wife, Susan, live in Houston and have three children.
Ball graduated in 1988 with her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Texas and is a project manager for Neiman-Marcus Group.
Ball has used her educational and organizational skills to serve on the Longview Parks and Recreation board; serve as the Alley Fest beverage chair; help build KidsView playground; teach Sunday school; volunteer with Habitat for Humanity; build beds for Beds of Hope and raise funds for March of Dimes and the Alzheimer’s Association.
She is a graduate of Leadership Longview where she served as the project manager for her class.
After losing twin sons 11 years ago, Ball and her husband, Steven, founded the Dallas and Aiden Ball’s Memorial Birthday Party, which collects donations of school supplies and bedding for Beds of Hope to be given to local children in need