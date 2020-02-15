The deadline to file for the May 2 school board elections has passed and some districts could see changes.
At Pine Tree ISD, Place 6 trustee Mike Smith is being challenged by Rob Woods, who filed late Friday.
Woods ran in 2018 in a special election to fill a seat vacated by Amy Brown. He is a self-employed oilfield and industrial engine serviceman.
Incumbent Pine Tree Place 7 trustee Melanie Roudkovski will run unopposed.
In Hallsville ISD, the Place 7 position drew two candidates. Incumbent Dale Haney is being challenged by John Craig, CEO of Elite Home Health in Longview.
Incumbent Hallsville ISD Place 2 trustee Doug McGarvey drew no challengers.
In Spring Hill ISD, David Duncan will run unopposed for the Place 4 trustee seat being vacated by Karen Wright. Duncan is a measurement tech at Kinder Morgan.
Incumbent Spring Hill Place 5 trustee John Borens will run unopposed.
In Kilgore ISD, incumbent Place 1 trustee Dereck Borders drew no challengers. Jason Smith will run unopposed for Kilgore’s Place 2 trustee position being vacated by Trey Hattaway.
At White Oak ISD, incumbents Larry Frazier, Lance Noll and David Trest all are uncontested.
The Gladewater ISD school board will remain the same with incumbents Jon Keller, Place 4, David Floyd, Place 5, and Jamie Robertson, Place 6, all unopposed.
In Gilmer ISD, incumbents Mark Skinner, Gloria King and Jeff Murry drew no challengers. Incumbent Larry Montgomery, who was appointed to replace Diedra Camp and must be elected to fill the remainder of the unexpired three-year term that ends in 2022, is unopposed.
In Tatum ISD, Place 6 trustee Stephen Skinner and Place 7 trustee Karen McIlwain both have expiring terms. As of Friday, the district had not returned phone calls seeking information about filings.