Pine Tree High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP computer science principles.
Schools honored with this award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses. In 2020, Pine Tree High School was one of 831 in the country recognized in the category of AP computer science principles and one of 42 in Texas.
“During an unprecedented year, Pine Tree High School female students have demonstrated perseverance and dedication in their study of AP computer science,” the Texas Education Agency said in a statement. “We could not be more proud of Pine Tree High School female students for staking their claim as the next generation of STEM and computer science professionals. We can’t wait to see their passion for next generation technology lead to lifelong success.”