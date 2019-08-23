Kelee Norris of Longview watched nervously as her Rangerette sister, Sara Aguillard, paced the stage at the Showoff performance to hand off her officer baton to the next right middle lieutenant.
The Pine Tree High School graduate was immediately overcome with emotion and disbelief when Aguillard stopped at her and passed her baton — and title — on at the Aug. 16 show.
“I remember her walking around back and forth, and she turned around and ran right towards me,” Norris said. “I remember just being shocked and breaking down in tears; it was emotional for me.”
Norris, 19, a sophomore studying dance at Kilgore College, said Rangerettes interested in becoming officers have to express interest at the end of their freshman year.
Then, officer candidates have to put in extra hours over the summer helping the directors, assisting at camps and performing other responsibilities, she said.
“At Showoffs, we had to perform our two routines, and (in) the second portion of the show, we would do officer tryout routines,” Norris said. “Basically, Showoffs is to show off the new freshman line of the Rangerettes coming in.”
After the performance and tryouts, Norris said the dancers and audience wait eagerly as the directors and judges choose the next officers. The current officers are then told who their replacement is, and they hand off their baton to the woman chosen on stage.
Some of Norris’ officer duties include making sure the other women on the team have what they need for games or performances, staying after practice to put in extra work or to help other team members, working with the directors and making team decisions, she said.
While Norris knows she wants to continue dancing after her time with the Rangerettes is complete, she does not know if that means teaching or dancing in some other way. But she said she does know being a Rangerette officer will help her achieve her goals.
“It’s definitely a huge honor being chosen as a Rangerette officer and it’s definitely something I worked hard for,” she said. “I’m so thankful for this organization and the judges and directors for thinking I’m worthy of leading this organization.”