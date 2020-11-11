A group of young men at Pine Tree High School are coming together to stop bullying on the district’s campuses and leave a positive mark after they graduate.
The “Buc the Bullies” program aims to spread awareness and decrease bullying on schools.
The students in the group are part of the Pine Tree High School Bucs, a spirit group of boys at the high school.
Adviser Greg Collins said the program was initially formed a year ago when graduate Luke Oxsheer had the idea after one of the Bucs was a victim of bullying. COVID-19 caused some events to be canceled, so the program did not really take off until this year.
Collins said Oxsheer will return to campus for an event this semester to speak to students once he finishes the semester at Texas A&M University.
Even though Oxsheer has graduated, students are still growing the program.
“We saw something that Luke started last year, and we decided to expand on that,” senior Cole Sullins said. “He had the idea to give out wristbands, and we decided to expand on that and give wristbands and get shirts to raise awareness.”
Collins said the wristbands say “Be a Friend” and serve as a daily reminder against bullying. He also said many other campus groups, including Student Council, Z-Club, cheerleaders, PALS, Interact and Leadership all want to contribute to the program.
Senior Josh Jones said he and his classmates believed it was a positive move for the district, and he wanted to expand it as much as they can.
“Our main goal is to spread that you may be joking around with your friends, and you may think it’s not bullying, but it could leave a negative impact on their life, it could hurt their feelings,” Jones said. “We want to shut that down from elementary even up to the high school.”
The group plans to have pep rallies at other campuses to spread awareness about the campaign, senior Case Buchanan said.
“The point of the program is to tell people about how common bullying is, and there’s different types of bullying and how to stop it and see it if you’re the victim of it,” he said. “We want people to learn about bullying early on and get it cut off at the root.”