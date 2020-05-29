Valedictorian Ashly James
Class Rank: 1 of 281
Parents’ Names: Jon and Wendy Carter
What organizations are you involved in? I’m the captain of Pine Tree’s Speech and Debate team, founder and co-captain of our Mock Trial team, president of National Honor Society, chairwoman of Texas Bank and Trust’s Student Board of Directors, a member of Z-Club and a varsity competitor on the Swimming and Dive team.
What are your plans after high school? After high school I plan to attend the University of Texas at Austin and double major in the Canfield Business Honors Program as well as Finance. I also plan to attend law school and practice either criminal or transactional law. One day I intend to run for President or become a Supreme Court Justice, whichever comes first!
Who is your favorite teacher and why? My favorite teacher can’t be limited to just one. Thank you Mr. Stokes, Mrs. Wright, Mr. Collins, Mr. Kelley, and Mr. Robertson for all your support.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite memory from high school is when I qualified to NSDA Nationals and went straight from competing to partying at Band Banquet!
What is your biggest high school accomplishment? My biggest accomplishment in high school would have to be starting the Mock Trial team and going to the state competition with all my friends!
Salutatorian Isabella NixClass Rank: 2 of 281
Parents’ Names: Norma Nix and Jonathan Nix
What organizations are you involved in? Z-Club member, Student council member, NHS Vice President, Math and Science team member, Interact Club, Texas bank and Trust student board member
What are your plans after high school? After high school I plan to attend the university of Texas at Tyler where I will major in Chemical engineering with a pre-med focus. I then hope to attend medical school and eventually become a trauma surgeon.
Who is your favorite teacher and why? Jolynn McKnight and Coach Herber are my favorite teachers because they care for, love, and push students to be great in and outside the classroom.
What is your favorite high school memory? My favorite memory is when I went on the Mock trial state trip and Mr. Collins ate cement and rolled into oncoming traffic in Dallas.
What is your biggest accomplishment in high school? My proudest accomplishment was hosting the PTISD community clothing drive for the Pirate Boutique because I saw the firsthand impact it had on my peers.