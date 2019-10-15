Pine Tree ISD is expecting to see about $7.5 million in savings on its 2011 bonds.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said trustees at Monday's school board meeting approved a refinancing of bonds, saving about $3.3 million. The overall life savings of the bonds will be about $7.5 million, he said.
Clugston said the last of the bonds will be paid off in 2032, a year earlier than initially planned.
Trustees also heard a presentation from Assistant Superintendent Valerie Baxter on a possible new innovation program.
"One thing we’re looking at for next year is to begin an academy that would run first through eighth grade and transition into an early college high school," Clugston said. "This is really for that overachiever kid that needs more."
The CEER program, which stands for communications, entrepreneurship, engineering and robotics, would not be a charter program or separate campus, he said. It would function like a school-within-a-school.
Plans for the program will not be finalized or voted on by the board until the December meeting, Clugston said.
Trustees also reviewed the middle school targeted improvement plan. Clugston said the campus needed to make improvements for Texas Education Agency standards. While the campus has shown growth this year, it is still required to update the board on the plan.
In 2017-18, the middle school got a 60 out of 100 score from TEA in accountability ratings. In 2018-19, the score improved to 70 out of 100.
The board also approved nominating Jim Cerrato, Place 5 trustee, to the Gregg County Appraisal District board of directors.
Clugston said the board helps govern the appraisal district's actions, and such taxing entities as school districts can nominate a member for the board. The entities will later vote on the nominees.
Pine Tree trustees nominated Cerrato, who currently serves on the appraisal board.
The board approved changing the November meeting from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18. Spokeswoman Mary Whitton said the district is out for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.