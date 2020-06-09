The Pine Tree ISD board of trustees adopted a 2020-21 budget with a partial deficit Monday, but officials say they expect the year to actually end with a surplus.
The total budget revenue adopted is about $52.2 million, which is about a $2 million increase from the 2019-20 budget. The total expenses adopted were $52.08 million.
The general fund has a $114,325 deficit. General fund revenues are $43.7 million while the food service fund is about $2.9 million. The debt service fund revenue is $5.5 million. The revenues are a total of local, state and federal funds the district receives.
The bulk of the general fund will go to instruction, with about $22 million allocated for instruction and $415,026 for instructional resources.
The general fund expenses are about $43.8 million.
The increases in the budget mostly allows for salary raises and better health insurance coverage for teachers, Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Salena Jackson said.
Jackson said the budget presented to the board is a conservative budget and she anticipates the budget will actually be about 5.5% underspent.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said the budget is based on estimated certified values in the district and once the district gets the final values in August, it will have a “more than balanced” budget.
The proposed maintenance and operations tax rate is $1.0547 and the interesting and sinking tax rate is 34.5 cents for a total tax rate of $1.3997 per $100 valuation. The tax rate is a decrease from the current rate, which is $1.4234.
The new tax rate would mean a tax bill of $1,399.70 on a home valued at $100,000 — a decrease of almost $24 annually.
The tax rate will not be adopted until August when the district gets certified values, Jackson said.
The budget only accounts for about 98% of tax collections, she said. The district wants to be conservative in planning because with the current economy that’s been negative affected by COVID-19, some people might not be able to pay their property taxes, Jackson said.
The budget presented was for a worst-case scenario, she said.
The board also approved a four-year lease for Chromebooks, Google brand portable computers.
With the lease, all fifth- through 12th-grade classrooms will have a cart of Chromebooks for students to use. The lease will total $797,965.
Director of Technology Todd Yohn said the district opted for the lease because it will allow to schools immediate access instead of buying what it can afford year-by-year. It will allow every student to now have a Chromebook if school needs to close again because of COVID-19.
Yohn also said he expects the machines to last more than four years.