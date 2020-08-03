When Kerry Van Cleave first walked into Pine Tree, she said it immediately felt like family.
On Monday, the district officially made her part of that family when the school board approved her appointment as assistant principal of the Primary School.
Van Cleave is replacing Assistant Principal Ruthie Walker, who will now serve as principal after former principal Cristi Parsons accepted a job at Hawkins ISD, according to the district.
Van Cleave is joining Pine Tree ISD after 16 years at Mineola ISD. Most recently, she was the high school special education director.
Though she has never worked on a primary campus before, Van Cleave said she is confident in her new role.
"I do not have any primary experience, but I know people — and I know kids," she said. "And I love people, and I love kids."
Van Cleave also said she is passionate about kids and giving them a chance to succeed, which helps motivate her.
"I don’t care where they come from. I think every kid deserves the same opportunity, and I think every kid has the potential for greatness," she said. "Some kids, it takes more effort to help them be successful, but I think every kids deserves our best as educators and deserves to have us fight for them. And I don’t back down from a fight."
She said she spends time building relationships with students to help determine the best path for them, which sometimes means involving her special education background.
"I know there’s a lot of stigma attached to (special education)," she said. "I don’t think it’s a negative; I know a lot of people think it is."
Using special education tools just helps students become successful, which is her end goal, Van Cleave said.
On July 23, her birthday, Van Cleave was offered the job. She said in the short time she has been part of the district "they're all about the kids, and they're all about family."
As she gets closer to the start of the year, Van Cleave said she wants parents to know she is there to serve and help them.
"We’re here to love their babies," she said. I know there’s all this craziness, but we’re going to do what we can to find that balance where kids can learn and be safe. And they can come to me for anything, and if I don’t know the answer I will find it."