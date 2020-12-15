The Pine Tree ISD school board approved a program that will allow trained, approved staff to be armed on campus and raised its substitute pay at its Monday meeting.
The Guardian Program allows schools to have staff with firearms on campus. Superintendent Steve Clugston said about 300 districts in the state are part of the program.
The staff members who are armed and how many are armed will only be known by some of the administration team and the school board, he said. Those who are armed will have to apply, go through a physical and mental health exam and are then presented to the board.
Once approved, the staff will go through an initial 40-hour training and then will need 16 hours of training each year. Clugston said the firearms are not on the staff’s person, they will be in a safe hidden in the classroom.
There will be some training with leaders this spring and then training for those in the program will be this summer, he said.
“When people apply, you’re looking at background and where they’re located in the building; you’re trying to strategically locate people,” Clugston said. “If they don’t get training, then they’re automatically suspended until it’s complete. We would purchase the weapons and that would give us total control over where they are and how they’re there.”
The campuses will have signs that say there are armed staff members on campus, which he said he thinks is a good deterrent.
The program’s goal is to minimize response time in an active shooter situation, he said. Those who are armed can isolate the shooter and hold them in place until law enforcement gets there and can take over.
“In every school shooting, you see there are multiple teachers who get killed trying to defend their students and they don’t have a weapon,” Clugston said. “When you love something, you will defend it with your life and we’re very fortunate to have staff that committed.”
Board Vice President Adam Graves said even if it only saves one life, it is worth it.
“I think it’s sad we even have to talk about this, but we have to do what we have to do to protect our kids,” Board President Frank Richards said.
The board also approved a new pay chart for substitute teachers. Certified teachers will now get $100 per day, an increase from $85. Non-certified teachers will earn $85 a day to substitute in the district, which is a $10 increase.
Additionally, the board officially approved the hiring of Matthew Davenport as the assistant superintendent of finance under a two-year contract. Davenport comes to Pine Tree ISD from Whitesboro ISD, where he was CFO for five years. Before that, he was superintendent of Walnut Bend ISD.
“I’m excited that he’s willing to make a move to East Texas with his family,” Clugston said. “I believe he will fill our needs very well.”
Davenport said the former assistant superintendent Salena Jackson had finances going in a positive direction for the district.
“I’m excited to be here; I’m excited for the challenge,” he said. “I want to continue what (Jackson) has done and grow on it and provide the resources that our students here at Pine Tree need to be successful.”