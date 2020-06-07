The Pine Tree ISD board of trustees will review and possibly approve the 2020-21 budget at its Monday meeting.
The budget up for review includes employee stipends and salary increases.
The meeting will have time for public comment on the proposed budget and tax rate.
The board also could approve a Chromebook lease and hear an update on summer school and graduation from the superintendent.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday.
To adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, anyone can join the meeting remotely by calling 1 (650) 215-5226 and using the access code 1634120225.