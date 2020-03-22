Pine Tree ISD trustees Monday evening will consider moving the May school board election to Nov. 3.
The board also is set to pass a resolution on the emergency closure of schools and receive a coronavirus update from the superintendent.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that allows school districts and municipalities to delay local elections from May 2 until the general election in November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Place 6 Trustee Mike Smith is being challenged by Rob Woods, while Place 7 Trustee Melanie Roudkovski is unopposed.
Trustees also may approve some administrator contracts and add two new staff positions.
The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday at 1701 Pine Tree Road.