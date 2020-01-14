Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston will be making more money after the board approved a 5% raise at its regular meeting Monday.
Trustees approved a salary of $185,325 a year for Clugston and extended his contract to June 30, 2023.
“We’re very happy with his performance, and we’re very fortunate he’s here with us,” board president and Place 4 trustee Frank Richards said. “We did a little study, and found Mr. Clugston’s salary was basically at the bottom of same-sized districts not only in this area, but a big area. We’ve given him a 5% bump this year, and, quite honestly, he’s still one of the lowest in the area.”
Clugston was hired as superintendent at Pine Tree ISD in May 2018 and began work June 2 of that year with a base salary of $175,000.
In other business Monday, trustees also approved the CEER — Communications, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Robotics — academy for the 2020-21 school year.
The program would give “high-achieving” students in first through eighth grades an opportunity to have more to do outside of a traditional classroom.
Assistant Superintendent Valerie Baxter said some of what CEER students would participate in are more Spanish classes sooner, internship and experience opportunities and University Interscholastic League competitions, along with the types of programs in the name of the academy.
She said she anticipates about 20 students per grade level in the “school-within-a-school.” Teachers and parents can nominate students, and students who express interest themselves will be considered.
“We are very much in a competitive market,” Baxter said. “In Gregg County alone, we have eight school districts. We’re very close-knit and very tight, and we compete — to be very frank with you — with the highest-achieving students.”
Baxter said the pathway is not for every student. While some gifted and talented students might participate in the program, not all will, she said.
The mention of GT students spurred discussion among the board. Almost every trustee said they would like to see the GT program improved.
Place 2 trustee Kerri Daugbjerg said the district needs to fully meet the programs it has now and better serve GT students.
“I don’t think that we are fully developing those kids,” she said. “I like the idea, I like the program; I just worry. Let’s make sure we’re strong in what we have now.”
Clugston said not all GT students want to do extra work outside of class, which is why the CEER academy is separate from the GT program and would not include only GT students.
Place 3 trustee Aaron Klein said the board was looking at two separate issues: the GT program and the CEER academy.
The board approved the CEER academy unanimously, and Clugston said the administration would work on improvements to the GT program to report back to the board.
Trustees also approved an election for May 2 for places 6 and 7 on the board. Those trustees up for reelection are Mike Smith and Melanie Roudkovski.