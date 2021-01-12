Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston has at least another three years in the district and a $5,000 raise after the board gave him a glowing evaluation at Monday’s meeting.
Superintendents are annually evaluated by school boards, their contracts are reviewed at that time.
Effective July 1, Clugston will make $190,000 a year after his raise and his contract is a three-year contract.
“I’m very honored to be working in Pine Tree ISD and feel very fortunate to be a part of the Pine Tree family,” Clugston said. “My evaluation and extension is a direct reflection of the fantastic people we have working in Pine Tree. I will work every day to live up to the level of leadership that the students, staff and community of Pine Tree deserves.”
Place 5 Trustee Jim Cerrato echoed that Clugston tells the board “he’s successful because he’s putting people in place who are successful.”
Board President Frank Richards said the board thinks Clugston, and everyone in the district, is doing a great job and though the board recognizes some areas need work, the COVID-19 pandemic could have been an excuse, but the district continued to do a good job.
“It’s not just a job for Steve,” Place 6 Trustee Mike Smith said. “He loves it, and I think that carries down to everyone in the organization.”
The trustees also approved a call for a May 1 election for places 1 and 2. Trustee Adam Graves currently is in place 1 and place 2 is vacant. Filing begins Wednesday and ends Feb. 12.
The board received updates on the fine arts department and elementary campuses.
District Director of Fine Arts Lee Branson spoke with pride about his program’s employees pushing through the tough times of COVID-19 to continue to allow students to compete and succeed in their programs.
The department’s goal is to be a well-known fine arts school in East Texas, he said.
Branson told the board about accomplishments in the spring, but also how the students have adjusted to guidelines this year.
Theater students put on a production despite rules that they had to be 10 feet apart on stage and is trying to figure out how to put on a One Act Play with face masks, he said. UIL students have competed in, and won, multiple virtual meets and choir and band students competed and brought home awards.
Drill team and cheerleaders still had auditions and performed this school year, Branson said. The color guard also is preparing to compete more and at a higher level than in the past.
“Last year we had a lot of turnover in department staff,” he said. “I was concerned that COVID might run some of them off … I was really worried we would have more attrition than we have. But we haven’t and it’s because of the place that we work … I’ve never been in a place where everybody’s happy all the time.”
Elementary Executive Principal Derrick Conley spoke to the board about the Birch and Parkway campuses.
He said the schools have worked to create a positive culture where people know they are valued and relationships are important.
“We create a place where teachers want to be, and that creates people who want to be better at their craft,” he said. “One of the things we really want to look at is teacher retention.”
Birch had a 13% improvement in number of hired after July 4 between when Conley was hired in 2018 and this year, he said.
The schools also are working on discipline and elementary UIL, he said. The campuses are working on teaching students about hard work and respect. Academically, he said the elementary schools are really focusing on reading.
“It’s a tough job, but our teachers haven’t made any excuses,” Conley said.