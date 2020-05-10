Pine Tree ISD trustees Monday are set to consider and possibly approve a one-time internet and phone stipend for some employees related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board also will consider approval of changes to the District of Innovation plan, and Superintendent Steve Clugson will give trustees an update on graduation and prom plans as well as an update on the CEER Academy.
The academy — Communications, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Robotics — gives “high-achieving” students in first through eighth grades an opportunity to have more to do outside of a traditional classroom.
The virtual meeting is set at 5 p.m. Monday at 1701 Pine Tree Road.
Information on accessing the meeting can be found at ptsid.org .