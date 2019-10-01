Pine Tree ISD Community U program gives behind-the-scenes look at district

Pine Tree ISD is hoping to give parents and community members a chance to see what makes the district work.
The Community U program is accepting applications until Oct. 9, spokeswoman Mary Whitton said.
The educational program provides a behind-the-scenes look at the district, she said. Enrollees meet with the board of trustees and the superintendent and see different departments such as curriculum and child nutrition.
“It’s important for parental involvement,” Whitton said. “I think they have a better understanding of how the district works as a whole.”
Community U participants learn more about the Gifted and Talented program, State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing, maintenance and operation and each campus, she said.
Some former Community U enrollees go on to have an even bigger impact in the district.
Adam Graves, Place 1 trustee and school board vice president, was first elected in 2015 after he completed the Community U program and decided to run for the school board.
At the time, Graves said his son was a senior at Pine Tree High School and, as an alumnus, Graves thought he already knew everything to know about the district.
However, Graves said that after joining Community U, he was quickly proved wrong.
“It was a great program to get introduced to,” he said. “I would definitely encourage that for any parent.”
Whitton said the program is free for participants, with no limit on how many people will be accepted. So far, 11 people have registered for the 2019-20 school year.
Sessions are 8:30 a.m. to noon on the second Friday of the month from October to April at the Pine Tree ISD Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road. Whitton said attendance at all sessions is not mandatory. The May school board meeting features a graduation from the program.
“It’s just a huge, overall umbrella of how the district works,” she said. “For a lot of people, they would never have the opportunity to speak to a board member one-on-one or be in a superintendent’s meeting, even though we have an open-door policy, but people come away from it feeling so much more educated on how a district operates, particularly one of our size.”
For information, contact Melissa Gonzalez at (903) 295-5021 or mgonzalez@ptisd.org or go to ptisd.org/page/Community.U .