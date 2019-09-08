Trustees at Pine Tree ISD could take action against a former teacher for breaking her contract.
The district website lists Madison Craig as a first grade teacher at Birch Elementary School. Trustees will consider possible sanctions against her for abandonment of her contract.
Other items on the agenda include annual review of investments, approval of district financial report and approval of employment recommendations, job descriptions or revisions and paygrade chart.
The board is set to meet at 5 p.m. Monday at 1701 Pine Tree Road.