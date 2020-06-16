Starting in the fall, students at Pine Tree ISD will have access to professional counseling for free.
Sarah Barnett is a licensed professional counseling intern and is the first person to fill the position for a licensed counselor available to students and families of the district.
Barnett is not new to the district, though. She just finished her sixth year at Pine Tree, as a counselor at the middle school campus.
But now, as an LPC intern, Barnett has passed her board exam and needs to complete 18 months of interning before she has completed her training.
“Basically, I am going to counsel students, and that is going to be my main role,” she said “I will be doing regular counseling sessions for students who need long-term counseling.”
Children and teenagers can deal with many mental health issues including depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, identity struggles and other types of issues, Barnett said.
“I think this is needed in all school districts,” she said. “This has been my dream job for years, and it’s such a rare position, and I think the need for this is increasing daily. I just mentioned it to (Superintendent Steve) Clugston last summer, and he was on board the moment I mentioned it, and everything just came through.”
While schools have counselors on campuses, not all districts have counselors who can serve the mental health of students in a professional, licensed way.
The position will allow parents to get counseling for their children without cost and without needing to take them out of school, Barnett said. A family member or any faculty and staff can refer students to see Barnett.
Counseling can better students and campuses in many ways, she said.
“I think it’s going to improve their academics, because it is so hard for a student to be successful if they’re struggling mentally,” she said. “I think attendance will improve. I think student morale will improve. I think they’ll be more successful in sports and on tests, on the (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness).”
In her time as the middle school counselor, Barnett said she saw how much children that age can go through.
“I saw how impressionable that age group is, the peer pressure, and they are trying to figure out who they are,” she said. “They don’t know what they like and what they love yet, and they get so confused in figuring out who they are, that it becomes such a struggle.”
Now that she has completed her master’s degree, Barnett is ready to help those students and many others struggling with different issues.
“You’d be surprised how many kids are up all night babysitting because mom is working and a single mom,” she said. “There are kids going through divorce at mom’s house one week and dad’s the others, and it’s totally different.”
Barnett said she hopes to be the positive light and influence for students struggling to stay on the right path because of hunger, foster care, abuse, sickness in the family or other struggles outside the classroom.
“Those kids need someone; they need someone that they can talk to,” she said. “They need a safe place they can trust.”