When Pine Tree ISD students were challenged to fill a school bus with canned goods for local nonprofit organizations, they filled two instead.
The district collected more than 12,000 canned goods to donate Friday to the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club’s Food Drive Rodeo.
The club puts on an annual rodeo in April at the Longview Rodeo Arena to raise funds for local charities. The club’s planned 30th rodeo was moved to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the rescheduled date then was canceled as the pandemic continued. Without the rodeo as a fundraising engine to give back to the community, club officials determined a food drive could help fill the void.
The club will accept donations 9 a.m. to noon today at the rode arena, and the donated items will be distributed to Newgate Mission, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Longview Community Ministries and Longview Dream Center.
Pine Tree senior Samantha Corona helped unload the donations Friday. She said students donated deodorant, shampoo, feminine products, canned food, bottled water and other items.
Pine Tree’s campuses competed to bring in the most donations, and she said the effort helped younger students learn the value in giving to those in need.
Corona is in a certified clinical medical assistant class, and class members unloaded donations Friday with members of the soccer team.
Her classmate, Jia Lewis, said high school students scrambled to win the competition in its final week.
“It’s a competition between the schools, and we’re trying to see who can get the most cans,” Lewis said. “But really, we’re just trying to help out our community and make it better and provide for ones who can’t provide for themselves.”
Lewis said her certified clinical medical assistant class collected 963 items, while the high school campus gathered a total of 3,289 cans. The middle school won the competition with 4,464 cans.
Sharp said Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston is a Longview-Greggton Rotary Club member and got the district involved in the food drive.
“One of his active goals is to produce kiddos that are active in their community and give back to their community,” she said. “This is just, like, triple fold.”
It appears Clugston achieved his goal with at least some of his students.
“It feels wonderful to donate back to the community and help students out,” Lewis said. “You may not know their situation, what situation they’re in, but it’s nice to know that when we’re giving back to these nonprofit organizations that we’re giving back to the Pine Tree community and the Longview community itself.”