Over the last three years, discipline reports at Pine Tree ISD have dropped, and trustees say it is a result of a culture shift on campuses.
The board heard a report on discipline at Monday’s board meeting, which showed a decrease in reports.
Director of Student Services Stephen English said he compared data of discipline reports and found that between the 2017-18 school year and the 2019-20 school year, discipline issues dropped from 2,785 reported to 2,096.
One example he gave the board was from the middle school campus, which went from 108 fights to 37 in one year. The junior high went from 89 to 44 to nine fights the last three years. He said the elementary campuses hardly have any discipline issues.
Place 1 Trustee Adam Graves said people in the community have mentioned to him how much the discipline in the district has improved, and he said it leads to better teacher retention.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said the Texas Education Agency looks at discipline data and, if a certain minority group stands out, the agency wants the district to look more closely at those.
Clugston said he has found kids who do not have structure at home struggle with discipline. He said it is more of an economic issue than a race issue.
“What we found is a lot of those kids struggle when they don’t have structure,” he said. “And a lot of poor kids don’t have that structure at home.”
He said the district tries to instill a structure in students they can embrace and try to keep even when they leave school.
English also said many students who have to visit the PACE alternative education campus for discipline do not return.
Clugston said PACE focuses on teaching the kids about community service and giving back.
“Three years ago, when you walked down the hallways at our schools, we had a lot of angry kids,” English said. “Now, they want to talk to you, they come and talk to us and visit with us.”
Place 7 Trustee Melanie Roudkovski said she remembers when the board was trying to figure out how to fix discipline issues in the district, which she said was a constant conversation.
“The culture is really bottom line,” she said. “And it started with making sure that we had a superintendent that was going to come in and do exactly what we asked which was, you’ve got to make sure teachers know that they are supported in the classroom. When we made that a priority, it was not just about making a statement and trying to make a PR issue out of it, it became about truly supporting our teachers and supporting our kids.
“It is so exciting to see the consistent improvement,” she said. “We’re not just here trying to build a kingdom; we’re here to make sure that these kids get an education and that they know that they’re loved and that they know that they have hope.”
Clugston also addressed how the culture of the district impacts students.
“If you’re around our kids for long, it’s hard not to love them,” Clugston said. “Not a lot of them get to come from a real stable home, or a whole lot of support, but it does not prevent them from being everything they can be and that’s our job to make sure that it doesn’t.”
English also said enrollment is still growing at the district. There are now 4,575 students in the district, compared to 4,517 towards the end of September.
Clugston also announced a new fundraising opportunity for families in need this year.
Every year, each campus puts together a list of needy families and the campus tries to raise money to help those families have more money for the Christmas holiday, he said. Job losses and other economic hardships resulting from COVID-19 will probably make the list longer this year, he said.
As a result, the district has started selling Christmas T-shirts to people in the district and the community to raise money to help those families. Clugston said the district makes about $10 per shirt.
Shirts can be ordered and paid for online or an order form can be printed and returned with money to the district’s central office.
He said the shirts also help with the "Givers and Dreamers" theme he has for the district this year because it will help encourage students to give in a way that will help others.
The district also honored the 2019-20 and 2020-21 teachers of the year for each campus and principals at each campus since it could not in the spring because of COVID-19.