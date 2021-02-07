Two programs at Pine Tree ISD have earned statewide Promising Practices awards.
The award comes from the Title I Parent and Family Engagement Initiative. The Primary School’s Bring Your Parent to School Day program and the district’s Raising Highly Capable Kids program were honored.
Pine Tree ISD Parent Liaison Miranda Chism, who runs Raising Highly Capable Kids, said she saw a need for the program and wanted to offer it as a resource.
“It shows how to communicate with children at home,” she said. “If we can provide resources for our parents to help them learn how to communicate better at home, it can help them at school.”
Raising Highly Capable Kids sessions have been offered virtually because of COVID-19, but Chism plans to keep moving forward.
The 13-week program focuses on a different lesson based on 40 research-based critical assessments within the family, according to the district. The sessions are designed to help lower the risk of negative behaviors from students in school.
Primary School Principal Ruthie Walker said the campus worked hard to put the Bring Your Parent to School Day program together, and she was excited for the award.
According to the district, the day was planned after a needs assessment showed more parents wanted to know how to work with their children at home.
“Parents gave up a day of work. We had teachers and staff and community partners and businesses and a lot of local groups that serve families come together for this,” Walker said. “It was a great day to give families the experience of what school is like.”
Partnering with the community is important, and Walker said the school aims to work with the community in ways that can prepare students to be successful in school before they even get to Pine Tree.
“To get the award was in a lot of ways confirmation that what we’re doing in the school and in the future is going to help the Pine Tree community,” she said.