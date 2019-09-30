Ava Velasquez, 8, already has read about 20 books this year, she said Monday while sitting in the hallway reading during a break at Birch Elementary School in Longview.
The third-grader said she reads before, during and after school, because it is entertaining.
“I like reading because sometimes they’re like movies,” she said. “You can read the book from the movie, and you can also watch the movie.”
Ava is a student at Pine Tree ISD’s Birch Elementary School, which was named in the top 10% for the comparative academic growth distinction from the Texas Education Agency.
According to TEA, the distinction is available to campuses with a scaled score in the top 25% of campuses in its comparison group. Campuses were compared based on similarities in type, size, grade span and student demographics.
To determine academic growth, TEA looks at “students who met the standard for improvement and the overall student performance at a district or campus compared to similar districts or campuses.”
School progress is measured in two areas: number of students who grew at least one year academically as measured by State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness and achievement of students relative to districts or campuses with similar economically disadvantaged percentages.
To achieve the distinction, Principal Derrick Conley, who is in his second year in the post at Birch, said the campus is focusing on growth and relationships.
“When I first got here, I met with every person in the building and talked to them, and it was obvious the value of this place, the morale, how they felt about the school. There was no pride,” he said. “So last year, we came up with ‘Birch First.’ The kids started feeling it; the teachers started feeling it. They’re proud to be from here. Everybody here pushes each other to be the very best they can. It’s a truly professional learning community.”
Investing in student improvement has created a new culture at the campus, Conley said.
Part of that change is encouraging students to read more, which translates to better performance, he said. The library already has circulated 10,177 books in the 2019-20 school year.
The school also tries to improve student outlook and attitude, Assistant Principal Shannon Smith said. The day starts with a positive outlook and ends with a positive outlook.
After morning announcements, a 15-minute “engage period” begins, she said.
“Every homeroom spends time with their kids as people,” she said. “It could be a social/emotional issue. It could be just a game, something fun, reading a book. We make the kids feel safe and capable.”
Instructional coach Amy Clugston said the beginning of the day is her favorite part of the day. Students are greeted by the same faces, and parents drop off their children to music and dancing.
“We want parents to have a very positive perception and the kids to be excited to get here,” she said. “The kids are excited to be here.”
Conley said focusing on growth versus reaching a certain score gives students hope. When a student who typically makes low grades is encouraged for improving from a 40 to a 50, they are uplifted, he said.
“We focus on growth, because growth gives kids hope,” he said. “We can’t control what’s happened in the past, but we can control the future here with what happens in first to fourth grade.”