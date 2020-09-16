Pine Tree ISD is considering a program that would train some staff members and allow them to have access to firearms on campuses, although the district hasn’t experienced any recent serious security issues.
The district would be the second in the Longview area to implement the school guardian program, after Hallsville ISD started one in August 2019.
Superintendent Steve Clugston said the district discussed the possibility of the program at Monday’s school board meeting, but no action was taken.
He said the district is considering the program as another safety measure in addition to its school resource officers.
If approved, selected teachers would not carry firearms on campus, Clugston said. Instead, firearms would be stored safely and hidden in places where teachers could access them.
“A teacher interacting with kids, or especially one on the floor with kids, that’s not really feasible to have a firearm on their body,” Clugston said.
The school board would have to OK the plan, but it would not need further approval.
Staff members who want to be part of the school guardian program would have to apply, complete training and be approved by trustees, Clugston said. The number of program members and the names of the participants would be kept confidential.
The guardian program gives districts “broad discretion to authorize the possession of firearms and other weapons on school premises,” according to the Texas Association of School Boards. This program has been mistaken for the marshal program, which has strict training mandates set by the state.
A school marshal is a board-appointed employee with a license to carry a firearm and Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education certification, according to the Texas Education Agency.
After a board applies with the law enforcement commission, it must send a marshal candidate to 80 hours of specialized Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education training, and the candidate also must pass psychological evaluations before a school marshal license is awarded.
Unlike the guardian program, state law caps the number of marshals to one marshal for every 400 students per campus.
Also at Monday’s board meeting, trustees were told the district has 4,517 students this semester, which Clugston said is below average by about 20 students.
He said the biggest hit was in prekindergarten, which has about 40 to 50 fewer students than normal. Clugston said that decline likely is related to COVID-19.
The board also approved its asynchronous learning plan Monday, which has to be approved and submitted to the Texas Education Agency by October. The district has had its asynchronous plan in place, but all districts still need to submit plans to TEA to receive funding.
Asynchronous learning plans allow for virtual students to work more independently, as they do not have to be logged on at the same time as their teachers.