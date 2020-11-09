The Pine Tree ISD board received several financial updates Monday night, but the meeting started with a more emotional presentation.
A girl from Parkway Elementary, Emma, took the time in front of the board to thank two high school boys who helped her on campus.
Parkway Principal Melanie Keoun said Emma was “in a predicament” on the playground one day that almost caused her to get hurt. Luckily, she yelled for help. Two high school students, Carson Rhodes and Caleb Gilliam, came to her side and ran into the building for help.
Keoun did not go into detail about the incident, but she said it would have been a very different outcome if the boys were not there to help.
Emma gave the boys cookies, thank-you notes and bracelets for helping her. They were on her campus that day as part of the high school’s Peer Assistance & Leadership (PALS) mentorship program.
The financial updates the board received all reflected positively on the district’s use of funds.
Assistant Superintendent for Business and Finance Salena Jackson said the district received an A rating for the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas with 94 out of 100 points. An A is the highest rating a school can achieve.
Jackson said the rating is based on the 2018-19 fiscal year, and she anticipates the district getting an even higher score next year because the district will have less bond debt.
The board also received the results of the district’s independent financial audit, which Jackson said was completed with an unmodified opinion, the highest the district could receive.
She said the district received the rating for several reason, including because the general fund was able to add $1.8 million to the fund balance, and it had about 6% in savings from expenditures.
Jackson said the savings were a result of canceled activities in the spring because of COVID-19.
Additionally, she said the district paid an extra $2.8 million on its bond debt.
Finally, Jackson said the district has enough extra money in the fund balance for 119 of operating expenditures should the district need it. The board policy is to have at least 75 extra days worth of funds. She said having the extra puts the district in a good place financially.
The district also honored some Above and Beyond award winners for their service to the district.
Middle School and Junior High School Parent Liaison Lesly Suarez was recognized for her annual Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead — projects with the students where they learn about the holiday and make presentations. Though it had to be done virtually this year, Deputy Superintendent Eric Cederstrom said the celebration creates a “sense of family and belonging for our Hispanic families.”
Another award went to high school Business Secretary Roxanne Allen for her work to help teachers and students succeed. Cederstrom said one of her nominators said she “works tirelessly from early morning until late evening to make sure the needs of many employees, students, staff and administration are met.
The final award was presented to Steve Wright, who leads the Junior High’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes program and is a behavior specialist on the campus.
Cederstrom said one of his nominators said “he has built a trusting relationship with our students and they often seek him out for advice and guidance.”