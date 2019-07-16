The Pine Tree ISD board of trustees hired a college readiness specialist at its Monday night meeting.
Heather Hernandez is leaving her admissions representative and undergraduate recruitment position at the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center for the job.
Hernandez will start in August in the position the board at its June meeting.
She will help students and parents apply for college and financial aid, coordinate scholarship programs, establish and maintain a campus college center and assist in ACT and SAT preparations.
At the June board meeting, Superintendent Steve Clugston said the position will benefit high school students.
“That’s going to be a real big help for high school kids, especially that first-generation college student who is a little unsure of what process to go through,” Clugston said. “Somebody that can help hand-hold along that and keep students and parents informed and at times help them through that process is going to be a big help for our kids.”