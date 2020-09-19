There isn’t a classroom quite like Heather Berryhill’s first grade class at Pine Tree’s Birch Elementary School.
The students in the Communications, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Robotics Academy class are hand-selected based on many factors. Out of eight first-grade classes at Birch, only 20 students were chosen for the CEER class.
Pine Tree ISD’s CEER Academy is in its first year, with one class per first-through eighth-grades filled with high-achieving students who need a more advanced curriculum.
Assistant Superintendent Valerie Baxter said earlier this year that while some gifted and talented students might participate in the program, not all will.
“The students that qualify for this program are the ones that are high achievers. They master the objectives really quickly, and they’re kind of ready to move on,” Berryhill said. “They also are the ones that think outside the box. We’re looking for the ones that maybe see things in a different way. They are good collaborators. The last thing that’s really important to be allowed in this program is they really need to have really good attendance and behavior.”
One of her students, Camila Marroquin, 6, said she started out the year in a different class but was moved to Berryhill’s because she’s smart and likes math.
On Thursday, Camila was working in a group with two of her classmates. The students came up with rules for being good citizens at school, and each were assigned to illustrate one of the rules by drawing a picture and making a model.
Katelynn Lee Sharp, 6, who was working in Camila’s group, said their rule was to focus. The students made a swing set to show children playing while another worked on a laptop because the student was not focused in class.
The children used materials such as foil, paper cups, ice pop sticks and construction paper.
Bryanna Huerta, 7, said she enjoys Berryhill’s class because they “can hang out with friends and play together and learn math.”
According to the district, there are 247 students in the CEER program, which Berryhill described as a “school within a school.”
“We have amazing support here at Pine Tree, so it’s no wonder this program is going to take off and do really well,” she said. “What’s really amazing about this program is the kids and the adults are all learning together. That’s the amazing thing, and I’m honored to be a CEER teacher and super proud to be a Pine Tree Pirate.”